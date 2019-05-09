Police search for missing man with Alzheimer's, diabetes

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing Wednesday and suffers from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes.

According to a news release, Luis Antonio Pabon Flores, 73, was last seen around 9 a.m. at an apartment at 142 SW 18th Ave.

Police said he was wearing an orange polo shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Pabon Flores' whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.





