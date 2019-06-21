Miami

Police search for missing Miami teen, 2-month-old baby

MIAMI - Police are searching for a Miami teen and her baby last seen Thursday afternoon.

Stphany Pereira, 17, and her 2-month-old baby were last seen at approximately 4 p.m. near 34th Terrace in the Wynwood area.

More News Headlines

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pereira or her baby are urged to call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.