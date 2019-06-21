Police search for missing Miami teen, 2-month-old baby

MIAMI - Police are searching for a Miami teen and her baby last seen Thursday afternoon.

Stphany Pereira, 17, and her 2-month-old baby were last seen at approximately 4 p.m. near 34th Terrace in the Wynwood area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pereira or her baby are urged to call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

We need your assistance in locating 17 year-old Stphany Pereira who went missing with her 2 month old infant yesterday, 6/20/19 at approximately 4:00 p.m. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/2xi7ffa5Vi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.