Video shows how tow truck driver escaped from armed robber

MIAMI - Police are searching for a knife-wielding man who robbed a tow truck driver last week outside a gas station in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood. The harrowing encounter was caught on camera.

Police released video of the robbery Tuesday in hopes someone could identify the robber.

They said the tow truck driver was inside his vehicle Friday when the robber approached the cab and demanded money. The victim fled the truck as the knife-wielding man chased him, but the victim was able escape by running inside the gas station's store in the 1600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, police said.

The robber then returned to the truck, stole the victim's cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot, police said.

The robber is described as a Hispanic man around 30 years old with a slim build. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.