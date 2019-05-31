Police searching for missing diabetic Miami woman

MIAMI - Police are searching for a missing Miami woman who is diabetic and without her medication.

Adis Gorguet Avila, 56, was last seen 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Miami hospital at 1400 N.W. 12th Avenue.

Avila is 5' 5" with brown eyes. She suffers from Type 2 diabetes and was wearing a blue denim shirt with red, white and blue pants.

Anyone with information on Avila's whereabout is urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or Missing Person Detail at 305-603-6300.

