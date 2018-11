MIAMI - Police are asking for help in finding a Miami woman suffering from Alzheimer's disease who has been missing since Monday.

Wanda Smith, 56, was last seen near the 1400 block of Northwest 58 Terrace. She was wearing a black dress with spots.

Miami police urge anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts to contact the department at 305-579-6111, 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6319

