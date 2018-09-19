Protesters gather outside Salt Bae's Miami restaurant, demanding apology to Venezuelans

MIAMI - A protest was held Wednesday outside Salt Bae's restaurant in Brickell, days after a video surfaced of him serving Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at his restaurant in Istanbul.

A few dozen protesters showed up to Wednesday's protest outside Nusr-Et Steakhouse, in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, demanding an apology from the Turkish chef, whose real name is Nusret Gokce.

Venezuelan-Americans who live in South Florida were appalled by the video, saying it's despicable that the leader of Venezuela is enjoying expensive meals while many of his people are living in poverty and suffering from malnutrition.

"For me, it's actually a show of mocking our people. It's a way of mocking our people," Esteban Hernandez said. "It's a way of making fun. They are actually showing how they don't suffer from the crisis and the Venezuelans, they do."

Wednesday's protest was organized by a Venezuelan exile group in South Florida called Veppex.

Protesters gathered together, waving Venezuelan flags and holding signs with various messages against Gokce.

The chef is no stranger to controversy. He previously angered many Cuban-Americans living in South Florida after posting a photo of himself on social media, emulating former Cuban President Fidel Castro.

One protester told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon that he doesn't understand why Gokce would even open a restaurant in Miami if he supports controversial leaders like Maduro or Castro, knowing that there is a large amount of people from those countries in South Florida.

Gokce has yet to address the anger expressed about the video.



