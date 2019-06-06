Public bus runs over pedestrian in Miami's Liberty City

MIAMI - A public bus struck a pedestrian Wednesday night in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

Miami Police Department officers, who were backing up Miami-Dade Police Department officers, said the driver of the bus ran over a man at the intersection of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 62nd Street.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the man injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Witnesses said the man was homeless.

Officers closed the area steps away from the African Square Park. Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.