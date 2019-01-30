Renovated apartments coming to Overtown and residents don't have to leave

MIAMI - Quantanae Robinson has lived in her Overtown apartment for two years. It's close to her job and she can take public transportation.

"I work on Brickell, so I hop right on the mover and I am there," Robinson said.

But the building is rundown and she had a rough time getting previous landlords to fix it. She thought she would have to move, but then the community redevelopment agency OMNI CRA took over.

"It's all changing, and we are very happy," Robinson said.

The renovation of the first of five buildings at Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 1st Court is already underway. Avra Jain, of the Vagabond Group, is leading the project to rehab the building's 44 units.

"It's important to keep the original building," Jain said.

It will take eight months to restore the building. No residents will have to leave during the construction. Miami Commissioner Ken Russell said that's how it should be.

"We want to improve their quality of life," said Russell, who pushed for the project as part of an effort to add affordable housing to Miami.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.