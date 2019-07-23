Residents displaced after fire at Miami apartment building

MIAMI - Several Miami residents were displaced Tuesday after an early morning fire at their apartment building.

The property manager told Local 10 News four apartments are uninhabitable after the fire at the apartment building on Northwest First Court near Northwest 17th Street.

Residents said they smelled smoke. They got out safely.

The apartments had smoke and water damage, displacing seven to eight residents.

"I'm drained right now," Evelyn Johnson said.

The American Red Cross was providing temporary housing for the displaced residents.

A man said he saw flames coming from a bedroom and suspects an air-conditioning unit is to blame, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

