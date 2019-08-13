Reward offered for information about fatal shooting near Miami bar

MIAMI - A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered by Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers for information about a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend near a bar in Miami.

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that Christopher Tassy, 35, was killed Sunday night in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 57th Street in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

Police said another shooting victim walked into Churchill's Pub at the corner of Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 55th Street seeking help.

When officers arrived, they found Tassy dead inside a car a few blocks away at the original scene.

The man who went inside Churchill's Pub for help was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

A single bullet hole was visible in the passenger side of a white Lexus that had heavy front-end damage after crashing into the side of a building.

Tassy's body could be seen lying next to the driver's side door.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6350. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



