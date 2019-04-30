Rifle hidden under hood of burning car discharges during shootout

MIAMI - Two people exchanged gunfire Tuesday morning in Miami while a car fire trigged a rifle hidden under the hood to discharge, police said.

The shootout occurred just before 4 a.m. on Northwest 24th Street near Northwest 19th Avenue in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

"I was going to the bathroom. That's all I heard. Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow -- about six shots," Alice Coley, who lives nearby, said. "I didn't even want to come out my door. I was scared."

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said a rifle was hidden under the hood of a car during the shootout. At some point, the car caught fire, heating up the bullets and causing it to discharge, Vega said.

One person was shot in the right leg and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Vega said it's too early in the investigation to know what led to the shootout.

The identity of the car's owner hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

