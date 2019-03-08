Robber opens fire, leads police on chase across MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI - Police are searching for an armed robber who shot at officers and led them on a chase from Miami Beach across Biscayne Bay to Miami.

Miami Beach police said officers were called to an armed robbery near Fourth Street and Ocean Drive.

At some point, someone in a suspicious vehicle believed to be involved in the incident opened fire at officers and led them in a pursuit across the MacArthur Causeway.

Police said the person in the white Dodge with New York plates bailed out in Miami, leading to a large police perimeter from Northwest Seventh Court to Northwest Eighth Avenue and Northwest 11th to Northwest 12th streets.

The Culmer Metrorail station is currently being bypassed because of the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

