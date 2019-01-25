Thief crashes into Miami police car on Coral Way, police say

A witness recorded a video showing Miami police officers arresting to male robbery suspects Thursday on Coral Way.

MIAMI - A suspected thief crashed into a police car on Thursday while trying to get away from officers on Coral Way, according to the Miami Police Department

Officers responded to an area close to the intersection of Coral Way and Southwest 17th Avenue, south of Little Havana and west of Brickell.

The suspect was able to briefly elude officers, but was eventually caught and handcuffed.

A witness who was driving by the scene of the arrest recorded a video showing Miami police officers arresting two males about 1:40 p.m.

This is a developing story.

