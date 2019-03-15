Miami

Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run crash in Miami

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI - A scooter rider was injured Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Miami, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the area of Southwest Second Avenue and 13th Street.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said the 25-year-old victim sustained minor injuries in the crash.

A description of the vehicle that fled the scene was not immediately available.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.


 

