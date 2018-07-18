Search continues for thief 8 months after Miami burglary, police say

MIAMI - Miami police continue searching for a man eight months after he burglarized a home, authorities said.

The burglary was reported Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Southwest 12th Avenue.

Police said the victim left her home about 2:15 p.m. that day and returned at 5 p.m. to find her home had been ransacked and vandalized.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows a man using a screwdriver to open the home's back door.

Police said the burglar kicked through drywall inside the home and then left through another door from the back bedroom with what appeared to be a white and navy bag full of items.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary office at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



