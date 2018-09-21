Second arrest made in fatal shooting at Miami condominium building

Jermaine King has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at the 601 Blue condominium building in Miami.

MIAMI - A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting inside a luxury condominium building overlooking Biscayne Bay in Miami.

Jermaine King was arrested Thursday on charges of armed robbery and first-degree murder. He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

King is the second suspect arrested in connection with the July 20 shooting at the 601 Blue condominiums on Northeast 36th Street.

Police said King and John Stanton, 28, entered a unit just after 1 a.m. and fatally shot Marley Jackson, 34, after a brief struggle. Police said King and Stanton also stole a Louis Vuitton messenger bag.



