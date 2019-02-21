Security guard scares off vehicle burglar in Miami, police say

MIAMI - Six vehicles were burglarized last month in a Miami parking lot, authorities said.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows the man who police said broke into cars around 5:45 a.m. Jan. 10 inside a parking lot at 553 NE 79th St.

According to authorities, the building's security guard told officers he was canvassing the parking lot when he saw a man reaching into the passenger-side window of a white Lexus.

The security guard shouted at the burglar, at which time the thief quickly got into a black Cadillac SUV that was waiting for him.

Police said they determined the burglar broke into a total of six vehicles and got away with various items, including an iPhone 10, credit cards and a gun.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

