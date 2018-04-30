Security video shows Little Haiti woman fighting off accused rapist

MIAMI - Miami police released new video Monday of a man who tried to force his way into a woman's home in Little Haiti last week. An hour later, police said the same man, 34-year-old Tavares Canty, forced his way into another woman's home just blocks away and raped her.

Police are currently searching for Canty, who is considered armed and dangerous. He faces charges of attempted kidnapping and sexual assault.

The video from a home security system camera shows how Canty approached the woman on her porch as she was leaving her home around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Taveres Canty

Seeing Canty, the woman quickly tried to run back into her home, but Canty grabbed her and held her in the doorway. The woman was able to fight back and push Canty away. The video shows her running away from her home and Canty fleeing in the opposite direction.

Anyone with information about Canty's whereabouts is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

