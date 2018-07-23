2 men shot in feet in Overtown, police say

MIAMI - A shooting is under investigation in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, authorities confirmed.

Police could be seen taking photographs of multiple evidence markers early Monday morning at the scene along Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest 13th Street.

Sky 10 also showed an SUV which had crashed into a fence and wall. It’s unclear how or if it's connected to the shooting.

According to Miami police, the shooting was reported just after 2:30 a.m.

Authorities said two men were shot in the foot.

Both victims were taken by Miami Fire Rescue crews to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they were both listed in stable condition.

Residents in the area told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that they hope an arrest is made soon.

"If they're dangerous and they're going to hurt people, obviously they have to be arrested," one woman said.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

