Shooting leaves 2 boys wounded in Miami's Little Haiti

Victims taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI - Police are investigating a shooting that left two boys wounded Thursday night in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said the shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Northwest 56th Street near Northwest Second Avenue.

Delva said officers received an alert from the gunfire detection system ShotSpotter that multiple rounds had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived and took both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Delva said both teens were in stable condition.

