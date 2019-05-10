Shooting leaves 2 dead in Allapattah

MIAMI - A shooting left two men dead Thursday night in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood, police said.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 35th Street. The men were inside a car when officers arrived.

Police were called to the area, steps away from the Pace Center for Girls Miami, an alternative school for at-risk girls ages 11 to 17, and a couple of blocks away from Miami Jackson Senior High School.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Their identities are being withheld as authorities work to notify their next-of-kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

