Shooting leaves 2 teenage boys wounded in Miami's Little Haiti

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. - Miami Police Department detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left two teenage boys wounded in Miami's Little Haiti.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel and detectives responded to a residence at 263 NW 56 St.

A ShotSpotter alert reported multiple rounds were fired, according to Miami Police Department Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the department.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took both teenagers to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Delva said both teens were in stable condition.

