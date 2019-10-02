SLAM Miami students questioned by police after 'alleged threat'

MIAMI - Some students at SLAM Miami were questioned Wednesday morning about "an alleged threat," the charter school's principal, Rey Breto, informed parents in an email.

Breto told parents City of Miami police officers were at the school's campus at 542 NW 12th Ave. investigating the matter.

He said classes are following their normal schedules and students and staff members are not in any danger.

"Other than the students identified, we are not aware of any other child at our school being involved," Breto wrote. "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Any threat -- whether verbal, written or on social media -- is a serious offense. Anyone making threats can face criminal charges and disciplinary action. Please speak with your children about the consequences of their actions."

One parent told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol that the investigation has to do with bullying inside and outside of the classrooms.

But Miami police would only confirm that the threat was not directed at the school and is now under investigation.

