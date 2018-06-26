Sleeping man caught on rising draw bridge in Brickell area

MIAMI - Terrifying video taken Tuesday morning shows a man holding on for dear life while stuck on a rising Miami drawbridge.

Khadija Andrews says she was walking to yoga at around 6:30 a.m. when she noticed someone sleeping on the S. Miami Avenue bridge as the alarm bells began to sound.

Andrews saw the sleeping man was still on the bridge as it started to rise. The man started to slide down the walkway before grabbing onto the railing.

Andrews says she and another witness tried to get the attention of the bridge operator, but they were apparently not in his line of sight.

The man clung to the bridge railing until it was finally brought back down.

Andrews says the man appeared to be fine after the scary few minutes.

