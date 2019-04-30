South Florida pastor accused of punching, strangling sister for missing work

MIAMI - A South Florida pastor turned himself in to authorities Monday after he was wanted on accusations that he punched and strangled his sister in Miami, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Willie Strange, 61, of Aventura, called his sister into his office at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Miami Monday afternoon to discuss why she had missed two weeks of work.

Police said Strange became upset during their conversation and punched his sister in her right eye, causing a bruise.

Authorities said he then punched her on the lip, causing the victim to fall to the floor.

He then grabbed her with both of his hands around her neck, impeding her airway, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, the victim was able to push Strange off of her and tried to leave the office.

Police said Strange grabbed his sister by her arms and held her against her will for about 10 minutes before she freed herself and ran to the City of Miami police north substation for help.

Authorities said Strange left the church but eventually turned himself in to police the same day.

According to the arrest report, the victim sustained a bruise to her lip and right eye and multiple scratches to her neck and chest.

Strange was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and battery.

He appeared in court Tuesday, where he was ordered held in lieu of an $11,500 bond. He was also ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from his sister.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.