State seeks $1 million bond for Telenovela star accused of fatally punching man

MIAMI - Prosecutors requested Monday that a Mexican Telenovela star be held in lieu of a $1 million bond, days after the death of a man the actor punched during a road rage incident in Miami.

Pablo Lyle, 32, appeared in court Monday, where the state announced it is considering charging him with second-degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez.

Lyle's attorneys argued that their client has been cooperative in the investigation and is a good man.

Surveillance video captured the March 31 incident on Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

According to authorities, Lyle was in the passenger seat of a red SUV heading to Miami International Airport when the SUV appears to cut off a blue car driven by Hernandez.

Hernandez, apparently upset, gets out his car at the red light and approaches the driver.

The driver gets out and the pair exchange words as the SUV rolls toward the intersection.

The driver dashes back to catch the car when the actor gets out of the passenger seat, goes toward Hernandez and throws a punch that knocks the man out of frame onto the street.

Lyle then gets back in his car full of family members and the driver makes a U-turn, and they leave the scene.

Lyle's attorneys claim the surveillance video has been sped up.

Hernandez, who suffered a head injury, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

A witness who snapped a picture of the license plate helped lead police to the airport where Lyle and the driver surrendered.

The driver has not been arrested in the case and it's unclear whether he will face charges.

According to authorities, Lyle claims he threw the punch because he was scared for his family's safety after Hernandez approached their vehicle and pounded on the window.

Lyle was initially arrested on a battery charge. He was released April 1 on a $5,000 bond and was allowed to travel back to Mexico.

A judge; however, rescinded the travel order on Friday and set a hearing for Monday.

Lyle has pleaded not guilty to the battery charge.

A publicist for Lyle released a statement to the media last week, saying Lyle and his team cannot comment on the incident at this time because it is an open legal case.

"We ask for your total understanding and respect in regards to what happened for him and for his family," the statement read in Spanish.

A Miami-Dade County judge has not yet set a new bond for Lyle.



