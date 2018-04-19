Surveillance video shows moment of impact in violent Miami gas station crash

MIAMI - A violent crash in Miami shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 1 for hours, killing a man and injuring another.

Surveillance video shows the moment a white car crashed into a Westar gas station along U.S. 1 and Southwest 37th Avenue late Wednesday night.

Westar clerk Germaa Iubi told Local 10 News reporter Samantha Bryant that it appeared the driver had been speeding and lost control. He also said two men were taken to a hospital.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

