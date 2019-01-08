Surveillance video shows Miami police patrol car crashing into building

MIAMI - Surveillance video shows the moment a Miami police officer crashed her patrol car into a building Monday night in Liberty City.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the officer, who suffered minor injuries to her legs, crashed into the U-Haul building at 5341 NW Seventh Ave.

The injured officer was able to get out of the patrol car after the crash.

Video of the moments just before the crash shows one officer's car stopping traffic in the nearby intersection as several other patrol cars speed through.

But as the final patrol car approaches, the officer stopping traffic starts to move as well.

The two cars drive next to one another for a moment before one officer loses control of her car, veering to the right and crashing into the wall.

"It was like a 'boom, bang.' Like a 'boom' crash. It ran into it," one witness said.

The crash startled people around the area.

The video shows several people run over to try and help. At one point, they even attempted to pull the cop car back out of the building.

The car was more than halfway into the building, but incredibly, the officer inside only had minor injuries.

"With an impact like that you can be somewhat confused, but she was transported to the hospital with only minor injuries to her legs," Carroll said.

The officer was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and has since been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The officer's identity has not yet been released.

