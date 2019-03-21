Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist

MIAMI - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Miami.

The crash occurred Thursday morning at U.S. Highway 1 and Southwest 17th Avenue.

Miami police said the driver of another vehicle fled the scene. Police said a suspect was later detained at Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest 16th Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

U.S. Highway 1 is shut down between Southwest 16th and 22nd avenues during the crash investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.