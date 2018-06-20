Unattended suitcase in front Miami police station raises alarm

MIAMI - A suspicious package was found Wednesday afternoon outside the Miami police station in downtown Miami, shutting down the surrounding area for several hours.

However, police eventually determined that the package was just large suitcase left unattended.

Northwest Second Avenue was closed between Third and Fifth streets as the bomb squad investigated the contents of the suitcase.

Because of the investigation, Miami-Dade Transit officials rerouted service on routes 2, 7, 21, 51, 207, 208, and 27.

