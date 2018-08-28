All clear given after suspicious package delivered to Downtown Miami building

MIAMI - Streets in Downtown Miami were closed Tuesday morning as police investigated a suspicious package delivered to the Miami Tower.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and determined there to be no threat and the all-clear signal was given.

Video sent to Local 10 showed people leaving the building, but there was no word on whether an official evacuation notice was ordered.

Miami Avenue to S.E. 1st Avenue and S.E. 2nd Street to S.E. 3rd Street were closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the police activity.

