SUV shot up, abandoned along I-95 in Miami

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Interstate 95 shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

An Audi SUV appeared to have crashed into a barrier wall on the northbound side of I-95, just south of the 95th Street exit. Troopers said someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire on the Audi and fled prior to the crash.

Troopers said the Audi was stuck by multiple bullets, but no passengers were shot.

A short distance away, a Maserati that was struck by the Audi could also be seen on the side of the highway.

Troopers said two men in the Audi then abandoned the vehicle.

Troopers said one of the occupants ran southbound while the other crossed all northbound lanes of I-95, hopped over the median and continued to run across all southbound lanes.

The driver of the Maserati remained at the scene and was speaking to troopers.

Troopers are still searching for the shooter and the two Audi occupants who ran away.

