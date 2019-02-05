SWAT situation underway in Miami after woman found in car with gun

MIAMI - A SWAT situation is underway in Miami after police said a woman was found inside a car with a gun.

According to Miami police, the car has been parked in the area of North Miami Court, between 20th and 21st streets for weeks, so an officer checked it out Tuesday morning.

Police said the officer spotted a gun on the center console, which a woman in the car claimed was hers but refused to give up.

Authorities believe the woman may be homeless and living out of the car.

Police said the woman told the officer the gun "is for my protection" and then slammed the door on the officer.

A hostage negotiator was called to the scene and has been speaking with the woman for hours.

"We are hoping for a safe resolution," Miami police Commander Freddie Cruz said. "We are hoping that, you know, she comes out of the vehicle without the firearm. But again, we have to take all precautions for the safety of our officers and the community."

Nearby roads are closed in the area as authorities continue to speak with the woman.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.