Man in custody after SWAT standoff at Miami home

MIAMI - A man who barricaded himself inside a Miami home after pointing a gun at his girlfriend has been taken into custody, police said.

Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said a woman called 911 early Wednesday, requesting police assistance in the area of Northeast 54th Street and Northeast Second Avenue.

When officers arrived, the man and woman inside didn't come out.

The SWAT team was called as police tried to get the man to surrender.

Police said the standoff ended after about three hours when the man surrendered without incident.

