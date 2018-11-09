'Symphony of the Seas,' the world's largest cruise ship, sails into Miami

MIAMI - Forget go big or go home. It's now go big and go on vacation.

The "Symphony of the Seas," the world's largest cruise ship, sailed into Miami for its South Florida debut early Friday morning.

Royal Caribbean's new ship was unveiled in March and is a 228-ton vacation wonderland for people looking to enjoy a little bit of everything on the seven seas.

It's impossible to be bored on the ship, as features found on the "Symphony of the Seas" include a 10-story slide called the Ultimate Abyss, two surf simulators, two rock climbing walls and an astounding 25 pools.

The ship is so massive, the company built a brand new terminal at PortMiami to accommodate its size.

The "Symphony of the Seas" will be officially christened next Thursday and will sail regularly out of Miami.

