Taxi driver injured in crash after apparent robbery in Miami

MIAMI - A taxi driver was critically injured after crashing his cab into a tree along Biscayne Boulevard after an apparent robbery, police said.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said officers were called to a crash involving a taxi cab near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 48th Street about 6 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the driver critically injured, Vega said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

