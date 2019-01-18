Taxi driver killed in crash after apparent robbery in Miami

MIAMI - A taxi driver has died after crashing his cab into a tree along Biscayne Boulevard after an apparent robbery, police said.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said officers were called to a crash involving a taxi cab near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 48th Street about 6 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the driver critically injured, Vega said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Officers didn't say how the driver was robbed, but Local 10 News video showed a knife that was bent lying next to some broken glass in the driver's seat.

While detectives gathered clues, police shut down the parking lots of nearby Publix and CVS as part of the crime scene.

"I do think that's a little inconvenient, but I know it's a public safety issue," CVS customer Cristin Comiskey said.

Comiskey lives in the area and is concerned, knowing the suspect behind the possible robbery is still at-large.

"That's scary," she said. "I think that's another reason why law enforcement needs to show there is recourse and consequences, and that this is going to be handled, and we're going to find the person and get them off the streets so nobody has to go through getting robbed, and God forbid, getting severely injured like this person has."

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

