MIAMI - A teen boy was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg on Thursday night, according to the Miami Police Department.

The boy was shot on Northwest 18th Street in Miami, police said.

The boy was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he is in stable condition, police said. He was transported to the hospital by his family.

