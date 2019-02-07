Teen seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Wynwood

MIAMI - An 18-year-old student was seriously injured this week in a hit-and-run crash in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim's father told Local 10 News that his son, Ismail Batiste, was riding his bike when he was hit by a car, but the driver just kept going.

The crash occurred in the area of North Miami Avenue and North 29th Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Miami Fire Rescue officials confirmed they rushed the young man to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Because of the time he was hit, Batiste's family believes someone must have witnessed the hit-and-run.

They are asking anyone with information to call police. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.