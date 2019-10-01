Teen taken to hospital after saving 9-year-old boy, mother from drowning

MIAMI - A teenager is in critical condition after he tried to save a 9-year-old boy and his mother who were struggling in the water Monday off Virginia Key.

Maynor Montez said he and his mother would have drowned if it hadn't been for the help of a Good Samaritan.

The 17-year-old boy who jumped into the water to save them from the strong rip currents also got into trouble.

Several others went in to help him, including Sergio Rodriguez. Fighting back tears, he said the teen wasn't responsive.

Maynor Montez, 9, and his mother credit a 17-year-old boy who helped pull them from the water with saving their lives.

Firefighters performed CPR on the teen, who was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The mother and child were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"I feel sad about him," Maynor said.

His mother said she feels indebted to the teen who saved her and her son's life.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.