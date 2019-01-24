Teens involved in heated confrontation in Brickell meet with Miami-Dade state attorney

Mark Bartlett was arrested after a video widely shared on social media shows him holding a gun and approaching a group of black teenagers in Brickell.

MIAMI - The teens involved in a heated confrontation Monday with a couple in Brickell met Thursday morning with their attorneys and Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, a representative from the Dream Defenders Action organization said.

The teens are expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. after the meeting.

Cellphone video of Monday's incident shows a woman, identified as Dana Scalione, yelling at a group of teens who were blocking her car from passing the Brickell Avenue Bridge as they were protesting the redevelopment of the Liberty Square public housing complex.

The video shows Scalione yelling that one of the teens ran over her foot with his bike, and a screaming match ensues.

"Don't touch me, you bunch of thugs," the woman tells the teens as she walks away from them, the video shows.

The teens then shout obscenities at her.

Moments later, Scalione's boyfriend, identified by police as Mark Bartlett, 51, approaches the teens, holding a gun in his hand. He begins yelling obscenities and racial slurs at the teens, telling them to leave.

"F---ing stupid n-----s," Bartlett can be heard saying in the video.

Bartlett was arrested shortly after the incident on a felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

Police said Bartlett didn't have a concealed carry permit for the gun, which was loaded and resting on the front passenger seat.

Scalione is not facing charges and told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that racial slurs were thrown around from both sides.

"I was called a white a-- first. Nobody calls them racist," Scalione said. "I was called a b----. Nobody says they hate women."

Scalione said she doesn't believe the teens or her boyfriend are racist and said the incident was situational.

Bartlett told Wright that he stands behind his actions and said he has no regrets other than not having a concealed carry permit.

"All I see is 15 people running across the street toward my girlfriend -- over the median, toward my girlfriend," he said. "My first reaction is I have a gun on me. Whether I have a gun on me or not, I'm running to see and to protect my family. I had a gun though. It wasn't loaded. I ran out there. You can see I never pointed it. I never threatened anybody. I just needed it in case something were to happen."

The teens involved in the incident told reporters at a previous news conference this week that they want more charges filed against Bartlett.

"He pointed the gun at me first inside his car. He told me to come to the car. I said, 'No, sir. No, sir. I'm not coming,'" Deante Joseph, 18, said. "He said, 'Black n----r. You black n----r. Get away from my car. Get away from my car.' We were holding up signs for housing. That's all we were doing."

Joseph also said Bartlett tried to run him over with his car.

Dwight Wells, of Dream Defenders Action, said Bartlett should face hate crime and assault charges.

