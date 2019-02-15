The Friendship Circle Miami to host Walk-A-Thon

MIAMI - It's an event about making connections and embracing the unique qualities that make all of us special.

This event is The Friendship Circle's Walking 4 Friendship Walk-a-Thon. It takes place at 9 a.m. Mar. 10 at the nonprofit's location at 8700 SW 112th St. in Kendall.

The Friendship Circle empowers children and young adults with disabilities, including autism, to develop proficiencies in areas such as art, music, sports and overall life skills.

Each participant is paired with a typical teen volunteer who stays with them throughout the course of the program, helping to foster friendships and acceptance among all.

The annual 3K Walk-a-Thon is a fun-filled, family event that kicks off with a ribbon cutting and warm up for walkers. Performances will include Friendship Circle's very own band comprised of program participants.

After the walk, participants are treated to an exciting carnival with activities such as a rock climbing wall, a four-station bungee, dual Zorb race track, a bounce house, face painting and tasty carnival food.

"At The Friendship Circle, part of our mission is to heighten the community's awareness, sensitivity and sense of responsibility to individuals with special needs," program director Nechama Harlig said.

Last year, more than 1,000 walkers participated in the Walk-a-Thon and raised $129,000. This year's goal is $170,000.

Local 10 SoFlo Health's host Hunter Franqui will emcee the event.

For more information about participating in the walk or making a donation, visit walking4friendship.com.

For more information on the Friendship Circle programs or volunteer opportunities, call 305-234-5654 or visit friendshipcirclemiami.org.



