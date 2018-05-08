Thief caught on camera breaking into Metro PCS store in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a burglar who broke into a Metro PCS store earlier this year.

The robbery happened shortly before 2 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Metro PCS store at 1010 SW First St.

Newly released surveillance video shows a man throwing an object toward the store’s front glass door in an attempt to get inside.

Police said the man eventually shattered the glass and got away with the store's cash register, which contained about $150 in cash.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

