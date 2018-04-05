Thief caught on camera stealing book bag with iPad inside at Miami McDonald's

MIAMI - A thief was captured on surveillance cameras in February stealing a book bag that contained an iPad at a Miami McDonald's restaurant, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the McDonald’s at 8116 Biscayne Blvd.

The victim told police he placed his book bag down at a table and walked over to the counter to place his order.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows a group of teenagers or young men sitting at a nearby table talking and eating.

The thief approached their table at one point and spoke to them for a moment before walking to the other table and snatching the book bag.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



