Thief steals almost $15,000 worth of electronics from parked SUV, police say

MIAMI - Almost $15,000 worth of government-owned electronics were stolen from an SUV this month in the Flagami section of Miami, police said.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the victims parked their rental vehicle at a Pollo Tropical restaurant around 2 p.m. May 1. When they returned to the SUV after eating, they found the SUV had been burglarized, Delva said.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows a white van pulling up to the black SUV minutes after the victims went into Pollo Tropical in the 500 block of Northwest 57th Avenue. In the video, the thief then makes several trips to the vehicle and removes items from the back of the SUV. The white van then drives away.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

