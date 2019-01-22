Thief steals cigarettes, cigars while ransacking Bravo Supermarket in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a thief who ransacked a Bravo Supermarket.

Police released surveillance video Tuesday that captured the Oct. 31 burglary at the grocery store at 6643 NW Second Ave.

According to authorities, the burglar broke into the store around 2 a.m. on Halloween and targeted boxes of cigarettes, cigars and lighters.

Police said he also stole an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

