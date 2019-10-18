VIDEO: Thieves steal safe with $100K of jewelry from Miami penthouse

MIAMI - Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole a safe with $100,000 of jewelry from a Miami penthouse apartment last Saturday.

The homeowner says she left home at 8:45 p.m on Oct. 12. When she returned the next morning she noticed the front door had been pried open and the lock damaged. Upon inspecting the apartment, the woman discovered the safe was missing.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects wearing a face mask and dark hooded sweater in the garage of Grove Station Tower at 2700 S.W. 27th Avenue.

After the first suspect was unable to lift the safe and put it into the Nissan Juke, he leaves the garage and returns with the second suspect who assists putting the safe into the car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select "Give a Tip" or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.

