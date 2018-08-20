This bites, Miami ranked among worst mosquito cities in U.S.

MIAMI - Most South Florida residents won't believe it, but when it comes to the worst mosquito cities in the U.S., Miami does not rank in the top ten.

Despite all those hours we spend swatting away the pesky critters and being overwhelmed by bug spray fumes, Miami comes in a distant 11th according to the newest rankings from Terminix.

The rankings were released in recognition of World Mosquito Day. While the "holiday," may be a joke, mosquitos are not.

The World Health Organization named the mosquito the world's most deadliest animal as they can transmit serious diseases such as West Nile and malaria.

Besides Miami, the Sunshine State was well represented on the list with four cities making the top 25.

Dallas-Fort Worth New York City Washington, D.C. Houston Los Angeles Atlanta Philadelphia Memphis, Tenn. Chicago Baltimore MIAMI San Antonio ORLANDO Nashville, Tenn. TAMPA San Francisco Boston Little Rock, Ark. Mobile, Ala. Austin, Texas Oklahoma City Detroit JACKSONVILLE Indianapolis Phoenix

