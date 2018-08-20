Miami

This bites, Miami ranked among worst mosquito cities in U.S.

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - Most South Florida residents won't believe it, but when it comes to the worst mosquito cities in the U.S., Miami does not rank in the top ten.

Despite all those hours we spend swatting away the pesky critters and being overwhelmed by bug spray fumes, Miami comes in a distant 11th according to the newest rankings from Terminix.

The rankings were released in recognition of World Mosquito Day. While the "holiday," may be a joke, mosquitos are not.

The World Health Organization named the mosquito the world's most deadliest animal as they can transmit serious diseases such as West Nile and malaria.

Besides Miami, the Sunshine State was well represented on the list with four cities making the top 25.

  1. Dallas-Fort Worth
  2. New York City
  3. Washington, D.C.
  4. Houston
  5. Los Angeles
  6. Atlanta
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Memphis, Tenn.
  9. Chicago
  10. Baltimore
  11. MIAMI
  12. San Antonio
  13. ORLANDO
  14. Nashville, Tenn.
  15. TAMPA
  16. San Francisco
  17. Boston
  18. Little Rock, Ark.
  19. Mobile, Ala.
  20. Austin, Texas
  21. Oklahoma City 
  22. Detroit
  23. JACKSONVILLE
  24. Indianapolis
  25. Phoenix

