Tractor-trailer wedged against low-hanging tree branches in Coconut Grove

MIAMI - A tractor-trailer became wedged against some low-hanging tree branches while making a turn in a Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll Jr., a spokesman for the Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, said the tractor-trailer got stuck at Tigertail Avenue and Calusa Street.

Carroll said the driver underestimated the turn, causing the tractor-trailer to become wedged against the low-hanging tree branches and nearly overturn.

He said no injuries were reported, but traffic on Tigertail Avenue was rerouted until rescuers could safely remove the tractor-trailer.

