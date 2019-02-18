Trump to speak about Venezuela in Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - President Trump will make a stop in South Florida Monday where he is expected to speak about the troubles in Venezuela.

Trump's speech at Florida International University's main campus at 4 p.m. follows weeks of maneuvers aimed at forcing the end of Nicolas Maduro's reign as Venezuela's president.

CNN reports White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the president will "reiterate his strong support" for self-declared interim president Juan Guaido.

"Venezuelan military officials have a clear choice -- work toward democracy for their future and the future of their families, or they will lose everything they have," Sanders said.

While facing upheaval in his country, Maduro continues to block humanitarian aid from flowing into the country.

Hours before Trump's arrival, a man climbed a crane across the street from the FIU campus to make a political statement.

The man's banner was originally folded and it was not known what he was protesting. However, it was later discovered he was asking the president to have mercy for Eduardo Arocena, an anti-Castro group leader arrested in 1983.

